UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari Visits Attock To Review Arrangements Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 09:36 PM

Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari visits Attock to review arrangements against COVID-19

The local administration of Attock Thursday said it had set up 13 isolation wards at multiple government hospitals to quarantine the suspected patients of COVID-19 in the district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The local administration of Attock Thursday said it had set up 13 isolation wards at multiple government hospitals to quarantine the suspected patients of COVID-19 in the district.

"At least 1,073 people can stay at the established isolation wards," Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar told Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari who was on a day-long visit to Attock.

Zulfi visited District Headquarters hospital of Attock and a quarantine center to review the arrangements against the coronavirus, said a press release issued here.

The special assistant was told that some 111 Medical Officers, 117 Women Medical Officers and 50 specialist doctors were performing their duties in the districts hospitals.

Zulfi Bukhari underlined the need for launching massive awareness campaigns in the district to sensitize the masses against the COVID-19. Efforts were being made to contain the spread of deadly virus, he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Attock Women Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia calls for emergency OPEC+ meeting to ..

26 minutes ago

Paris hospitals turn to 3D printing to cover short ..

5 minutes ago

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association appeals to ..

5 minutes ago

Govt to take action against private schools for no ..

5 minutes ago

ICRC Stresses Importance of COVID-19 Awareness to ..

5 minutes ago

US Capital Area COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 100, Pos ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.