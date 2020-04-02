Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari visits Attock to review arrangements against COVID-19

The local administration of Attock Thursday said it had set up 13 isolation wards at multiple government hospitals to quarantine the suspected patients of COVID-19 in the district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The local administration of Attock Thursday said it had set up 13 isolation wards at multiple government hospitals to quarantine the suspected patients of COVID-19 in the district.

"At least 1,073 people can stay at the established isolation wards," Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar told Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari who was on a day-long visit to Attock.

Zulfi visited District Headquarters hospital of Attock and a quarantine center to review the arrangements against the coronavirus, said a press release issued here.

The special assistant was told that some 111 Medical Officers, 117 Women Medical Officers and 50 specialist doctors were performing their duties in the districts hospitals.

Zulfi Bukhari underlined the need for launching massive awareness campaigns in the district to sensitize the masses against the COVID-19. Efforts were being made to contain the spread of deadly virus, he added.