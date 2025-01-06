Sayedaal Khan visits Siddique-ul-Farooq’s residence to offer condolences

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Sayedaal Khan Monday visited the residence of senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property board, Siddique-ul-Farooq, to offer condolences on his demise.

Expressing profound grief, he prayed for the departed soul, seeking forgiveness, elevated ranks in Jannah, and patience for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Paying tribute to Siddique-ul-Farooq’s contributions, the Deputy Chairman remarked that his political and social services to Pakistan will always be remembered. Siddique-ul-Farooq was a sincere and astute politician with strong convictions," he added.

He also lauded Siddique-ul-Farooq’s sacrifices and unwavering commitment to democracy, terming his efforts as unforgettable.

Sayedaal Khan extended heartfelt sympathies, assuring them of his solidarity during this difficult time and sharing in their sorrow.

Separately, the Deputy Chairman Senate visited the residence of Chaudhry Ilyas Mehrban, a prominent political and social figure, to express condolences on the tragic demise of his young son.

The Deputy Chairman expressed deep sorrow over the loss, offering prayers for the departed soul. He prayed for forgiveness and the elevation of the deceased’s ranks in Jannah.

He conveyed his heartfelt sympathies and assured the bereaved family of his unwavering support. “In this time of sorrow, I stand with the family, sharing their grief,” he said.