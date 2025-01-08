Sayedaal Meets Parliamentarians, Civil Society, Media Representatives
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Sayedaal Khan on Wednesday hold meetings with Senators, Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), civil society representatives, and media personnel at the Parliament House to discuss national development and economic stability.
Welcoming the participants, the Deputy Chairman highlighted the importance of collaboration among Parliament, civil society, and media. He said, "The involvement of media and civil society in the policy making process is crucial to ensuring societal participation and fostering transparency."
According to a news release, During discussions on the "Uraan Pakistan" project, Sayedaal Khan emphasized its role in enhancing exports and driving national progress. "This initiative is a significant step forward. Creating a conducive environment for investment and export growth must remain a priority," he remarked.
He also stressed the significance of public welfare initiatives, saying, "Economic stability combined with public welfare projects signals promising development. The efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team in steering the economy in the right direction are commendable."
Calling for unity and a collective approach, the Deputy Chairman said, "We must set aside our differences and work together for the greater good. Prioritizing national interests over personal gains is imperative for progress."
He further added, "Peace, stability, and political reconciliation are essential to addressing the challenges facing the nation."
Prominent attendees included Senator Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan, Senator Saeed Hashmi, MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and other representatives from civil society and the media, who engaged in meaningful discussions with the Deputy Chairman Senate.
