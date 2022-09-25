UrduPoint.com

Saying Goodbye To Parliament After Losing Majority Undemocratic Approach: Pervaiz Ashraf

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Saying goodbye to Parliament after losing majority undemocratic approach: Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Sunday said national issues should not be discussed in the streets and squares, but at the prestigious platform of the Parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said state institutions should not be dragged into politics, as making controversial statements about them was tantamount to weakening the country.

The resignations of PTI members were not accepted because of the reports that they were tendered under pressure.

Moreover, the speaker said, some of the resigning MNAs contacted him directly and indirectly while some of them were still living in the Parliament Lodges.

"As a speaker, I do not want to disrespect the voters' mandate by de-seating their representatives." He further said leaving the Parliament after losing majority was an undemocratic approach, which should be discouraged.

Speaker NA considered Imran Khan's apparent decision to return to the Parliament as a welcoming development. "I think Imran Khan must return to the house and play his parliamentary role.""At this time, all political leaders should unite to solve the problems of the country. Dialogue is essential and political issues should always be resolved through dialogue, there is no room for violence in politics," he added.

