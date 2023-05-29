Saylani delegation calls on Governor Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of the Saylani Welfare International Trust led by its founder and patron Maulana Bashir Farooqui called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Saylani Welfare International Trust led by its founder and patron Maulana Bashir Farooqui called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, here on Monday.

They discussed about the projects being run under the Saylani Welfare Trust, preparation for Information Technology (IT) syllabus, and other issues.

They also discussed IT education being imparted under the governor's Initiative. On this occasion, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said that fifty thousand youth would be provided with IT education.

He said that he wanted to make Karachi a centre of IT. He further said that Artificial Intelligence (AI), Metaverse, and Web 3.0 would be important to this effect.

The governor said that a test would soon be conducted for IT courses in the Governor House and the selected candidates would be taught IT courses free-of-charge.