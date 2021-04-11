UrduPoint.com
Saylani Trust Delegation Call On PM

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Saylani Trust delegation call on PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :A delegation of Saylani Trust Sunday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and appreciated his government's Ehsaas "Meals on Wheels, no one sleeps hungry" programme.

Bashir Farooq, Afzal Chimdia, Manzar Alam, Farraukh Amin, Irfan Wahid, Salman Iqbal, Imtiaz Hussain and Yousaf Lakhani were included in the delegation, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Farrukh Habib, member the National Assembly, was also present on the occasion.

The delegation offered its services in the expansion of this programme to other cities of the country.

The prime minister commended services of the Saylani Trust in Ehsaas Langar Khana and 'no one sleeps hungry' initiative.

He also assured the delegation of government's full facilitation during the extension of this programme.

