Saylani Trust distributes ration bags

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Saylani Welfare Trust, a relief organization, on Sunday distributed ration among 1000 needy people here at Al-Haram hall in Latifabad unit 11.

According to Saylani Welfare Trust official, ration bags, consisting of edible items, were distributed among needy people including flood affectees.

He said Saylani Trust always provides assistance to the people belonging to marginalized classes from the funds generated from donations given to it by generous people.