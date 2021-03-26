Saylani Trust providing technical and vocational skills to youth: chairman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT) is making all-out efforts to make Pakistan self-reliant and prosperous country by providing technical and vocational skills to the youth, in collaboration with the National University of Technology (NUOT).

This was stated by Maulana Bashir Ahmad Farooqi, chairman of SWIT, while addressing the 6th annual symposium of the Trust at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Farooqi said the Trust was established in 1999 to provide food initially to the poorest of the poor and now its annual budget had reached Rs 6.2 billion. He said the scope of charity had also been widened covering almost all sectors of life. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had handed over all its shelter homes and Langer Khanas (free food centres) to the SWIT, and it was managing these centres without getting even a single penny from the government.

He said that Saylani had started info-tech programmes for the youth in the specific sector. "Our students are now not only earning for themselves but are also making hefty exports of software." About filtration plants, Maulana Farooqi said that all dysfunctional water filtration plants had been handed over to the SWIT and now out of those, 42 had become functional while more plants were also being established.

He said Mian Azhar Majeed, a member of the FCCI, was providing food worth Rs 2.5 million per month to the needy segments through Saylani.

Mian Farrukh Habib, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways said that upon his request two mobile food vans would come on the road before the upcoming Ramzan.