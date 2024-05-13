Saylani Trust to arrange mass slaughter of sacrificial animals in Peshawar on Eid-ul-Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Saylani Welfare Trust, a charity organization helping needy people in different parts of the country, has announced arranging of mass slaughter of sacrificial animals in Peshawar on the upcoming religious festival of Eid-ul-Azha.

“The organization will provide facility to faithful in getting their religious obligation of slaughtering sacrificial animal performed at a suitable price,” informs Aqleem Orakzai, Representative of Saylani Trust in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Saylani will provide share of an ox or cow at price of Rs. 19000 while the goat will be provided at a price of Rs. 26,000 per one, Aqleem told APP.

He said in case if any person wants to donate his share of meat of cow for poor strata, he has to pay Rs. 16000 per share.

The price of Rs. 19000 per share is for those animals whose meat will be taken by the owners after the slaughter.

While the animals slaughtered for distribution of meat among poor communities are priced around Rs. 3000 less per share.

Aqleem said the slaughter will be held for three days of Eid at a spacious land near Old bus stand on main G.T road Peshawar.

Apart from helping indigent communities in Pakistan, Saylani is also extending help to Muslim brethren of Gaza and Maynmar who are now living in Bangladesh, Aqleem shared.

In Ramzan, Saylani Welfare Trust provided two times meals to fasting Muslims in Peshawar and on 27th day of the month, a large Dastarkhwan spreading over an area of around one kilometer was arranged to provide free iftari to around 3000 faithful.

The organization is providing free meal at two locations of Peshawar two times on daily basis to hundreds of needy people.