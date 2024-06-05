SB John; Singer Of 'Tu Jo Nahi Hai, To Kuch Bhi Nahi Hai' Remembered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Third death anniversary of renowned singer S. B. John is being observed today.
He was born in Karachi in 1930.
Sunny Benjamin John started his professional singing career from Radio Pakistan.
He rose to prominence after singing song 'Tu jo nahin hai, to kuch bhi nahin hai' for film 'Savera' in 1959.
S.B.John was given President’s Pride of Performance award in 2011 for his meritorious services in music.
He died this day in 2021 in Karachi, after a prolonged illness
