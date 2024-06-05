Open Menu

SB John; Singer Of 'Tu Jo Nahi Hai, To Kuch Bhi Nahi Hai' Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SB John; Singer of 'Tu jo nahi hai, to kuch bhi nahi hai' remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Third death anniversary of renowned singer S. B. John is being observed today.

He was born in Karachi in 1930.

Sunny Benjamin John started his professional singing career from Radio Pakistan.

He rose to prominence after singing song 'Tu jo nahin hai, to kuch bhi nahin hai' for film 'Savera' in 1959.

S.B.John was given President’s Pride of Performance award in 2011 for his meritorious services in music.

He died this day in 2021 in Karachi, after a prolonged illness

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Film And Movies Music Died From

Recent Stories

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

2 hours ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

4 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

7 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

16 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

16 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

16 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan