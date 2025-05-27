SBA Police Arrest Afghan National From Nawabshah
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Shaheed Benazirabad Police have successfully apprehended an Afghan national who attempted to enter the area illegally from Quetta.
According to police spokesperson, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of A-Section Police Station at Civil Hospital, where the Afghan individual was caught trying to secure postgraduate admission through unlawful means.
The individual has been identified as Rehmatullah Jannat Zai. Legal proceedings against him are currently underway.
Strict legal action will be taken against all individuals entering the district illegally and violating the law. The peace and order of District Shaheed Benazirabad will be maintained at all costs, said SSP.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 43rd cohort of Zayed II Milit ..
Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first limestone production facility
Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; power outages reported
Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global market decline
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 2025
Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre a ..
ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during World Utilities Congress
Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum in Kua ..
CII rejects parliament-approved bill banning child marriage under 18
DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, institutions in Urban Treasures' 4th ed ..
RAK Ruler meets Malaysian Foreign Minister on sidelines of GCC–ASEAN Summit, A ..
Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel over Gaza bombing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RISJA elected new body for 2025-26 term1 minute ago
-
SBA police arrest Afghan National from Nawabshah1 minute ago
-
APRNS thanks Punjab Govt for restoring IPL ads policy11 minutes ago
-
LHC issues notices to FIA on Sanam Javed’s bail plea in defamatory content case11 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in Ferozewala gas leak incident11 minutes ago
-
SMIU receives accreditation for BS program of Environmental Sciences11 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer golden chapter in Pakistan’s defence history: Chairman Senate11 minutes ago
-
Pulse teams guiding people on inheritance, map plans during door to door survey11 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer to be observe across Pakistan and AJK on 28 May11 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, four Injured after Children’s dispute11 minutes ago
-
Marketing is backbone of modern economy: CM Maryam11 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi chairs City Council meeting on water issues11 minutes ago