SBA police arrest Afghan National from Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Shaheed Benazirabad Police have successfully apprehended an Afghan national who attempted to enter the area illegally from Quetta.

According to police spokesperson, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of A-Section Police Station at Civil Hospital, where the Afghan individual was caught trying to secure postgraduate admission through unlawful means.

The individual has been identified as Rehmatullah Jannat Zai. Legal proceedings against him are currently underway.

Strict legal action will be taken against all individuals entering the district illegally and violating the law. The peace and order of District Shaheed Benazirabad will be maintained at all costs, said SSP.

APP/rzq/mwq