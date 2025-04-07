SBA police arrests 7 suspects in crackdown

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Under the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, the district police launched a crackdown on individuals involved in social evils, resulting in the arrest of 7 suspects and recovery of narcotics.

Relevant cases have been registered. According to police spokesperson, the B-Section Police Station conducted a targeted raid and arrested four habitual drug peddlers.

A large quantity of hazardous gutka and supari was recovered from their possession. Cases were filed under the Narcotics Act. The arrested individuals have been identified as Zeeshan Baloch, Ali Hussain Solangi, Sikandar Shaikh, and Zubair Butt.

On the other hand, Airport Police arrested two suspects Khamiso Khan Manghar and Ghulam Mustafa alias Mircho Bhatti involved in drug dealing.

A significant amount of harmful gutka and supari was seized, and cases have been registered under the Narcotics Act. Meanwhile, Qazi Ahmed Police arrested suspect Jan Muhammad Jatoi during a snap checking operation. A large quantity of locally produced alcohol was recovered, and a case has been registered under the Narcotics Act.

