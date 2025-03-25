SBA Police Conduct Crackdown Against Suspects Involved In Social Evils
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 08:29 PM
Under the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, the district police conducted successful crackdowns against individuals involved in social evils
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Under the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, the district police conducted successful crackdowns against individuals involved in social evils.
As a result, six suspects were arrested by police and narcotics were recovered in different operations across the district.
During a routine patrol in the jurisdiction of Daur police station, the suspected drug dealer Ilahi Bux Lashari was apprehended and 1,020 grams of hashish was recovered from his possession.
A case has been registered under the Narcotic Act. Based on a secret tip-off, the Sakrand police arrested three suspects involved in drug trafficking and large quantity of Z.
21 Gutka and betel nuts was seized.
The suspects have been identified as Panhil alias Maro Chandio, Ghulam Fareed, and Noor Hussain while separate cases have been registered under the Narcotics Act.
In Qazi Ahmed Police Operation, a Drug dealer Barkat Ali was arrested and 20 liters of illicit liquor was recovered from his possession. A case has been registered under the Narcotics Act. In Panhil Khan Chandio Police Operation, during a patrol, the police arrested Ajab Gul Mallah, a suspected drug dealer.
