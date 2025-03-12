Open Menu

SBA Police, Distributed Ramadan Ration Packages Among Police Martyrs Families

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM

SBA Police, distributed Ramadan ration packages among police martyrs families

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Under the directives of Inspector General Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, and following the instructions of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, the distribution of Ramazan ration was carried out under the supervision of DSP Headquarters, Abdul Hameed Jalbani.

The families of police martyrs were provided with essential food supplies as part of the Ramazan package. During the event, police officials paid tribute to the sacrifices of the fallen officers, acknowledging their immense contributions to the safety and security of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad reaffirmed that the police force stands by the families of its martyrs not just during Ramazan but on all important occasions, sharing both their joys and sorrows.

SSP further stated, "The brave officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty are our pride and their sacrifices would never be forgotten."The Ramazan packages, funded through the Police Welfare Fund, included essential food items, ensuring that the families of martyrs receive the support they deserve during the holy month.

