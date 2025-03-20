SBA Police issues security plan for Youm-e- Ali.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Shaheed Benazirabad Police has issued a security plan for 21st Ramadan, the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (R.A.).

According to the police spokesperson, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, security across the district has been put on high alert for the occasion of 21st Ramadan, Youm Shahadat Hazrat Ali RA.

As per plan a total of 1,335 police personnel will be on duty, while additional patrolling units will be deployed at the city's entry and exit points.

SSP Shaheed Benazirabad said that seven processions and nineteen gatherings (majalis) will be held across the district.He said that in order to ensure foolproof security, the police department has implemented a comprehensive security plan.

Spokesperson said that the deployment includes:06 SDPOs, 28 Inspectors, 37 Sub-Inspectors, 49 ASIs, 66 Head Constables, 1,149 Constables. It said that the safety of citizens is the top priority of Shaheed Benazirabad Police.

APP/ rzq /mwq