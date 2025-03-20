SBA Police Issues Security Plan For Youm-e- Ali.
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 07:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Shaheed Benazirabad Police has issued a security plan for 21st Ramadan, the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (R.A.).
According to the police spokesperson, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, security across the district has been put on high alert for the occasion of 21st Ramadan, Youm Shahadat Hazrat Ali RA.
As per plan a total of 1,335 police personnel will be on duty, while additional patrolling units will be deployed at the city's entry and exit points.
SSP Shaheed Benazirabad said that seven processions and nineteen gatherings (majalis) will be held across the district.He said that in order to ensure foolproof security, the police department has implemented a comprehensive security plan.
Spokesperson said that the deployment includes:06 SDPOs, 28 Inspectors, 37 Sub-Inspectors, 49 ASIs, 66 Head Constables, 1,149 Constables. It said that the safety of citizens is the top priority of Shaheed Benazirabad Police.
APP/ rzq /mwq
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..
Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' competition announced
DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitarian Day with community initiativ ..
DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward
ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility
Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'
Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..
Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media
UAE marks International Day of Happiness
UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait
Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eradication of menaces of regionalism, tribalism from AJK's politics atop priorities: AJK President6 minutes ago
-
Court rejects extended detention for PTI activist in social media case; orders judicial custody6 minutes ago
-
SBA Police issues security plan for Youm-e- Ali.6 minutes ago
-
DC holds meeting on monsoon contingency plan 20256 minutes ago
-
Enemy country supporting terrorist org. to sabotage peace in KP, Balochistan: Dr Shezra16 minutes ago
-
Governor KP expresses condolence over death of Hafiz Hussain Ahmad56 minutes ago
-
Denmark backs Pakistan’s green transition, calls sustainability ‘a Business Opportunity’56 minutes ago
-
Rauf Hassan gets interim bail in four cases56 minutes ago
-
Man awarded 5-year jail in extortion case1 hour ago
-
Eid gifts distributed among juvenile prisoners1 hour ago
-
FIA cracks down on illegal currency trade: hawala, hundi operator arrested in Batagram1 hour ago
-
PAC forms 3 Sub-Committees, raises concerns over lapsed grants & unauthorized honorariums1 hour ago