Open Menu

SBA Police Issues Security Plan For Youm-e- Ali.

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 07:10 PM

SBA Police issues security plan for Youm-e- Ali.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Shaheed Benazirabad Police has issued a security plan for 21st Ramadan, the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (R.A.).

According to the police spokesperson, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, security across the district has been put on high alert for the occasion of 21st Ramadan, Youm Shahadat Hazrat Ali RA.

As per plan a total of 1,335 police personnel will be on duty, while additional patrolling units will be deployed at the city's entry and exit points.

SSP Shaheed Benazirabad said that seven processions and nineteen gatherings (majalis) will be held across the district.He said that in order to ensure foolproof security, the police department has implemented a comprehensive security plan.

Spokesperson said that the deployment includes:06 SDPOs, 28 Inspectors, 37 Sub-Inspectors, 49 ASIs, 66 Head Constables, 1,149 Constables. It said that the safety of citizens is the top priority of Shaheed Benazirabad Police.

APP/ rzq /mwq

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visito ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..

16 minutes ago
 Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' c ..

Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' competition announced

31 minutes ago
 DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitaria ..

DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitarian Day with community initiativ ..

1 hour ago
 DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo move ..

DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward

1 hour ago
 ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen ..

ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility

1 hour ago
 Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulka ..

Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm

1 hour ago
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to ..

Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'

1 hour ago
 Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational ..

Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on soc ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media

1 hour ago
 UAE marks International Day of Happiness

UAE marks International Day of Happiness

1 hour ago
 UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait

UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait

1 hour ago
 Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, ..

Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan