SBA With IMF Dissipated Hearsay Of Bankruptcy: FCCI Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 01:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq said on Tuesday that the Stand By Arrangement (SBA) with International Monetary Fund (IMF) dispelled the rumors of bankruptcy as pakistan stock exchange (PSX) recorded unprecedented growth on the first working day after Eid holidays.

In a statement issued here,the President FCCI, Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli welcomed the SBA and said that the political and economic uncertainty was pushing Pakistan towards destabilization. "The inflation and skyrocketing price hike coupled with depreciation of PKR was also eroding our fragile economy", they added that this situation had created multifarious problems for the businesses as well as common people.

They were optimistic that the IMF board will endorse the SBA which would stabilize the country economy with immediate release of the IMF tranche. They said that it was a golden event in the history of psx that its operation had to be suspended due to the buying spree as PSX jumped to historic 2,446.32 points.

They also expressed satisfaction that the Dollar was also traded below the government rate in the open market probably for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

They hoped that the government would now focus on mending its fences to stabilize the macroeconomic indicators to ensure sustained growth. They were also optimistic that it would be the last tranche of IMF and as efficient utilization to this installment.

