SBB Medical University To Orginaze Research-based Symposium On Medicine

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 01:10 PM

SBB Medical University to orginaze research-based symposium on Medicine

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Shaheed Ms. Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana is going to organise, a first-of-its-kind symposium on the research theme "New Frontiers in Evidence-Based Medicine" on behalf of the Department of Medicine on December 23, at SZABIST University Campus Larkana.

In the symposium, researchers of world reputable are expected to present their research on innovations in the field of medicine.

Professor Dr Bashir Ahmed Shaikh said the holding of this symposium will determine new paths in the field of medicine.

A pre-symposium workshop on the topic of "Artificial Intelligence in Research." will be held at Medicine Unit One ve|y soon.

The Dean of the Department of Pattern Medicine Prof. Dr Bashir Ahmed Shaikh has been appointed as the Symposium Chairman, while the Chairman Organizing Committee Prof. Dr. Hakim Ali Abro Symposium Secretary Prof. Dr. Ali Haider Baloch have been appointed.

