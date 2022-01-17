SBB University Shaheed Benazirabad signs agreement with a chartered company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University University Sheed Benazirabad and RA & Co. Chartered Accountants has signed agreement for implementation of Double Entry Book Keeping System at SBB University.

The university spokesman informed here on Monday that the agreement was signed by Nadeem Shakoor Javeri, Director Finance, SBBU-SBA and Farrukh Shaikh, Partner, RA & Co. Chartered Accountants in presence of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani The Director Finance termed the signing of agreement the remarkable day for SBB University for developing a transparent and world class financial system for the financial processes of the university.

According to agreement, the implementation of system will result in real time reporting system, instant generation of pay slips, ease of depositing of students fees from anywhere in the world, auto generation of fees vouchers for students in theirs mobiles/computers, auto update of outstanding dues, any kind of certificate/ transcript fees may paid from anywhere, employees shall initiate any financial benefits requests from their desk, fixed assets shall be classified and recorded, automation of procurement cycle and store management and the real time information will enable higher management in making/ taking timely decisions.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated and acknowledged the efforts of the Directorate of Finance team and congratulated the RA & Co. Partners. He said the SBB University is one of the first university in Pakistan that has decided to adopt the Double Entry Book Keeping System and automation at that scale comprising of eight modules and ensured his support in making processes more transparent and real time so that the university can achieve the benchmark of automation where the work will be computerized instead of going through the manual and paper work as set by the HEC, Islamabad and other institutions.

He also acknowledged the funding and support extended by the Higher education Commission, Islamabad in implementing the Double Entry Book Keeping System.