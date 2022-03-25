SBBMU Larkana annual sports week starts

The 15th Annual Sports Week-2022 organized by Administration of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) and Chandka Medical College(CMC) Larkana began here on Friday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The 15th Annual Sports Week-2022 organized by Administration of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) and Chandka Medical College(CMC) Larkana began here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Professor Anila Attaur Rehman along with Principal CMC Professor Gulzar Ahmed Shaikh inaugurated the Sports Week.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Anila Ataa-ur-Rehman said whereas education was essential, in the same way extracurricular activities, recreation and sports were also important adding, sound body has a sound mind.

Principal CMC Larkana Professor Gulzar Ahmed Sheikh said cricket, football, basketball, table tennis, badminton, chess, ludo, tug-of-war and other sports/games have been organized during the week.

On the occasion, Registrar of the University Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, Principal Mehar Medical College Sukkur Prof. Pir Bakhsh Magsi, Head of Department of Pharmacy Abdul Rauf Khaskheli, Director Student Affairs Dr. Hafeez Abro, Vice Principal CMC Dr. Shahid Hussain Soomro, Additional Registrar Fahad Jibran Sial, Professors, teaching staff of CMC, Students of the college and others were also present.