UrduPoint.com

SBBMU Larkana Annual Sports Week Starts

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 08:15 PM

SBBMU Larkana annual sports week starts

The 15th Annual Sports Week-2022 organized by Administration of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) and Chandka Medical College(CMC) Larkana began here on Friday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The 15th Annual Sports Week-2022 organized by Administration of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) and Chandka Medical College(CMC) Larkana began here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Professor Anila Attaur Rehman along with Principal CMC Professor Gulzar Ahmed Shaikh inaugurated the Sports Week.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Anila Ataa-ur-Rehman said whereas education was essential, in the same way extracurricular activities, recreation and sports were also important adding, sound body has a sound mind.

Principal CMC Larkana Professor Gulzar Ahmed Sheikh said cricket, football, basketball, table tennis, badminton, chess, ludo, tug-of-war and other sports/games have been organized during the week.

On the occasion, Registrar of the University Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, Principal Mehar Medical College Sukkur Prof. Pir Bakhsh Magsi, Head of Department of Pharmacy Abdul Rauf Khaskheli, Director Student Affairs Dr. Hafeez Abro, Vice Principal CMC Dr. Shahid Hussain Soomro, Additional Registrar Fahad Jibran Sial, Professors, teaching staff of CMC, Students of the college and others were also present.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Tennis Benazir Bhutto Sports Martyrs Shaheed Education Badminton Student Sukkur Larkana Same Mehar

Recent Stories

No capacity payment made to KEPCO after expiry of ..

No capacity payment made to KEPCO after expiry of contract: Senate body told

9 seconds ago
 Moscow-Kiev Agreement Unlikely Without Recognition ..

Moscow-Kiev Agreement Unlikely Without Recognition of Crimea, Donbas - Negotiato ..

12 seconds ago
 Biden Meets With US Soldiers in Poland While Await ..

Biden Meets With US Soldiers in Poland While Awaiting Duda Meeting - White House

14 seconds ago
 Sri Lankan officials visit Punjab Safe Cities Auth ..

Sri Lankan officials visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

16 minutes ago
 AVLS arrests 19 vehicle lifters, recovers 29 vehic ..

AVLS arrests 19 vehicle lifters, recovers 29 vehicles

16 minutes ago
 SMBR visits Revenue Academy Peshawar

SMBR visits Revenue Academy Peshawar

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>