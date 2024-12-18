Open Menu

SBBMU To Host Groundbreaking Symposium On Evidence Based Medicine

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 01:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana is set to organize a pioneering symposium, "New Frontiers in Evidence-Based Medicine," on December 23 at SZABIST University, Larkana.

According to a release issued here on Wednesday, the first-of-its-kind symposium, hosted by the Department of Medicine, will feature renowned researchers presenting their cutting-edge research on innovations in the field of medicine. The event aims to chart new paths in the field of medicine, fostering a culture of evidence-based practice.

A pre-symposium workshop on "Artificial Intelligence in Research" will be held at Medicine Unit One, providing a platform for participants to engage with experts and explore the latest advancements in AI-driven research.

The symposium will be chaired by Prof. Dr. Bashir Ahmed Shaikh, Dean of the Department of Medicine. Prof. Dr. Hakim Ali Abro will serve as the Chairman Organizing Committee, while Prof. Dr. Ali Haider Baloch has been appointed as the Symposium Secretary.

This landmark event promises to bring together leading experts, researchers, and medical professionals to share knowledge, ideas, and best practices in evidence-based medicine.

