SBBU adds new faculty

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Shaheed Benazirabad, Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani has added the Faculty of Management and business Administration in the university, a notification in this regard was issued by University Registrar Najmuddin Soho.

The newly established faculty includes the Department of Business Administration, Department of Economics and Department of Statics. The vice chancellor would look after and also act as Dean of Faculty of Management and Business Administration till the permanent appointment of Dean of Faculty.