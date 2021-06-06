SBBU, affiliated campuses to start partial physical classes from June 07

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University main campus and its Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze Campuses would start partial physical classes from June 07, 2021.

According to a notification issued by the Registrar of the university, Najmuddin Soho for information of all officers, faculties of the university and students enrolled in Bachelor and Master Programs are advised to strictly follow the Covid-19 SOPs. All heads of teaching and non-teaching departments are advised to ensure that their staff is vaccinated as per directions of NCOC and Government of Sindh.

University has instructed its staff and heads to submit their vaccination cards with the HR department at the earliest for onward report to concerned authorities.

According to circulation the teaching and non teaching staff is prohibited to enter the university without a certification card issued by the Convid-19 Vaccine Immunization Center while the non-vaccinated is barred from entering the University while violating staff would face administrative action.