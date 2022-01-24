SBBU announces admission schedule for academic year-2022

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Directorate of Admissions Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) has announced that admissions in various disciplines for the year 2022.

A statement issued here Monday said that admissions in BBA and BS four years Bachelor Programs, Masters Programs MBA and M.Phil Programs at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Main Campus, Naushehro Feroze and Sanghar Campuses. The classes of successful girl and boy students' orientation has commenced. On the occasion, hundreds of students accompanied by deans of different departments and class teachers went round different sections of the University.

During the orientation session, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani in a recorded message said that students would be provided chances to get themselves acknowledged. He said that teachers of the University would not hesitate to focus their capabilities on students. The Vice Chancellor expressed the hope that newcomers would take maximum support from the University teachers andbrighten their future.