SBBU awards scholarships to students under Ehsaas programme

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :In the first phase of Ehssas Scholarship Program, 213 students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University were awarded scholarships under the financial assistance program.

Addressing a ceremony held on Monday, the Vice Chancellor said that the main task of the university is to open the doors of thoughts. He said that universities are the centers of awareness where the mindset of the architects of the future begins.

vice Chancellor said that this university is the last hope of poor parents where quality and higher education is provided at very low fees.

He said that students of SBBU are talented, organized and brave enough and hard working.

Speaking on the occasion Vice Chancellor advised students to set a purpose for their lives as all human sent to the world with a purpose and we have to understand the purpose.

He said that life brings opportunities at different stages which need to be picked as advantages.

He said that whoever steps forward to kill his disgusting egos would succeed.

The Vice Chancellor advised youths to dream as much as possible and try to interpret their dreams regularly. Deans of the university, heads of various departments, professors, registrars, deputy directors of finance and others were present on the occasion.

In this regard Focal Person of the Scholarship Program, Lecturer Ghulam Mustafa Khaskheli said that 547 students at this university had applied for scholarships under the program out of which 350 students were recommended for financial assistance by the scholarship committee.

He said that of these 147 students were finally selected by Ehssas Program Islamabad, however with the efforts of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani the number of students was raised to 213.