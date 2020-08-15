SBBU Celebrate Independence Day By Planting Saplings
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:24 AM
The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Shaheed Benazirabad Friday celebrated Independence Day with shining colors of freedom
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Shaheed Benazirabad Friday celebrated Independence Day with shining colors of freedom. Vice Chancellor Prof.
Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani hoisted the national flag at the main campus of the university.
The vice chancellor, members of faculty and administration, later, planted saplings to show their love for the motherland.
Mumtaz Chandio Welfare Association also donated 200 saplings to the university. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jalbani said that Pakistan came into being with tireless efforts of our ancestors and now the nation has to follow their footprints for security, progress and prosperity of the country.