SBBU celebrate Independence Day by planting saplings

The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Shaheed Benazirabad Friday celebrated Independence Day with shining colors of freedom

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Shaheed Benazirabad Friday celebrated Independence Day with shining colors of freedom. Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani hoisted the national flag at the main campus of the university.

The vice chancellor, members of faculty and administration, later, planted saplings to show their love for the motherland.

Mumtaz Chandio Welfare Association also donated 200 saplings to the university. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jalbani said that Pakistan came into being with tireless efforts of our ancestors and now the nation has to follow their footprints for security, progress and prosperity of the country.