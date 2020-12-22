SBBU conducts pre- entry test for 2021 session

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Pre-Entry Test for 2021 session at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad was held for three departments at Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze Campuses on Dec 22, 2020.

Controller Examination SBBU, Muhammad Hanif Brohi said that pre-entry test was simultaneously held at the Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze Campuses.

He said that 170 male and female candidates appeared at Sanghar Campus while 110 candidates appeared at Naushehro Feroze Campus for admission to three departments including Information Technology, BS English and BBA.

He said that strict SOPs measures were adopted during the pre-entry test in the wake of Corona Pandemic. He said that the mask was made mandatory and social distance was maintained during the test.