UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBBU Conducts Pre- Entry Test For 2021 Session

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:30 PM

SBBU conducts pre- entry test for 2021 session

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Pre-Entry Test for 2021 session at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad was held for three departments at Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze Campuses on Dec 22, 2020.

Controller Examination SBBU, Muhammad Hanif Brohi said that pre-entry test was simultaneously held at the Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze Campuses.

He said that 170 male and female candidates appeared at Sanghar Campus while 110 candidates appeared at Naushehro Feroze Campus for admission to three departments including Information Technology, BS English and BBA.

He said that strict SOPs measures were adopted during the pre-entry test in the wake of Corona Pandemic. He said that the mask was made mandatory and social distance was maintained during the test.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Male Sanghar 2020

Recent Stories

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

3 minutes ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

6 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

6 minutes ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

20 minutes ago

Emaar, Zoom to host New Year’s Eve celebration v ..

51 minutes ago

Upset Rooney donates to children's helpline

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.