SBBU Exams To Commence From September 01

Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

SBBU exams to commence from September 01

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Annual Examinations for BA, B.Sc, B.Com, M A and M.Com of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University would commence from September 1, 2021 under complete SOPs.

Controller Examinations, Muhammad Hanif Brohi in an announcement said that the examinations would be held at 32 Girls and Boys Degree Colleges of Districts Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Dadu and Naushehro Feroze affiliated with the university.

All the arrangements in this regard has been completed that was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Amanat Ali Jalbani.

The meeting unanimously resolved that university annual examinations would be conducted at 21 centers under strict SOPs.

It was also decided that candidates without face masks unvaccinated against Corona would not be allowed to enter the examination centers.

Meeting also approved to install CCTV cameras at these examination centers to control the copy culture system.

The meeting was attended by Najmuddin Soho, Abbas Ali Bhatti, Muhammad Hanif Brohi, Manzoor Ali Siyal, Faheem Ahmed Soomro, Tariq Aziz Jamali, Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, Ayaz Ali Rajpar, Kashif Noorani and others.

