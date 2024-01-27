SBBU holds 6th Convocation

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) held its 6th Convocation on Saturday in which Caretaker federal Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi was the chief guest

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) held its 6th Convocation on Saturday in which Caretaker federal Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi was the chief guest.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for Education and Vice Chancellor SBBU Professor Amanat Ali Jalbani distributed degrees and awards among 1452 male/female students for completion of their studies.

The Federal Minister felicitated students and their parents on passing out from the University and receiving degrees and awards.

He stressed the need for girls' education in coming years and improving education standards so that it could be helpful.

Minister deplored that there was no water in ponds in Ranikot and Schools which is a question mark on the standard of education. He urged people, particularly students , to come forward and work for the uplift of the country.

