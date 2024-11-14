Open Menu

SBBU Nawabshah Hosts Two-day Expo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The second day of the two-days expo at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Nawabshah concluded successfully on Thursday, wherein Vice Chancellor Engineer Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah inaugurated the event. Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon also visited the expo. Vice Chancellor Engineer Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah expressed pride in the university's commitment to quality education and empowering students. Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon appreciated the expo's role in promoting students' talents and confidence.

Dignitaries, including Professor Dr. Salman Bashir Memon, Manzoor Ali Siyal, Dr Liaquat Zardari (Dean FST) Rafiq Ahmed Kouso, Irfan Zaib, Dr Zahid Channa, Dr Tania Laghari,Dr Ashaque Jatoi, Dr GM Solangi Dr Nadir Rind, Dr Salar Hussain, Dr Dastar Ali Chandio, Imran Khan Jatoi, Sohail Aslam and different heads of academic and administration attended the event.

The Faculty of Management and business Administration and the Faculty of Social Sciences jointly hosted the event.

