Open Menu

SBBU Organized Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SBBU organized breast cancer awareness seminar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad organized an awareness seminar and rally in the university campus regarding breast cancer and other women's diseases in collaboration with Noran Cancer Hospital NawabShah. It was presided over by Vice Chancellor Engineer Professor Dr Madd Ali Shah.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Mark Laghari, a cancer specialist, said that as a human being came into this world alone, he has to take care of himself. There is no need to panic about breast cancer, but if women do regular self-examination and timely mammograms, this disease can be defeated.

About 50% of women in this country are dependent on their men because they do not know that their lives are connected with their mental, psychological and physical health.

He further said that since the number of poor people in our poor country is very high, the government should release more health funds so that the poor women can get expensive tests for free. The main reason for the rapid spread of breast cancer among women in developing countries is the adoption of a western lifestyle.

In response to the questions of the students, he said that women should avoid excessive use of make-up, never use shampoos that contain sulphur. Adopt a simple lifestyle. Make a habit of eating fresh and simple food instead of fast food. Make light exercise a part of your life and avoid unnecessary stress and anger.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah, Dr. Sadiq Hussain Nahrio, Marina Sherbaz Marri, Dr. Sadra Amin said that such awareness seminars are needed in relation to the prevention and treatment of breast cancer. It is the responsibility of the state to nurture women in the society. He said that women should evaluate themselves and get guidance in this regard. He said that if this disease is not identified and treated, it can spread to other parts of the body.

Noran Cancer Hospital Nawabshah Director Dr. Sadiq Hussain Nahreo and Program Organizer Marina Sherbaz Mari ,female teachers and hundreds of students participated.

APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

World Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Poor Nawabshah Women Breast Cancer Cancer National University Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

3 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

3 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

3 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

3 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

3 hours ago
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

3 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

4 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

4 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

4 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan