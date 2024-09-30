SBBU Organized Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad organized an awareness seminar and rally in the university campus regarding breast cancer and other women's diseases in collaboration with Noran Cancer Hospital NawabShah. It was presided over by Vice Chancellor Engineer Professor Dr Madd Ali Shah.
Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Mark Laghari, a cancer specialist, said that as a human being came into this world alone, he has to take care of himself. There is no need to panic about breast cancer, but if women do regular self-examination and timely mammograms, this disease can be defeated.
About 50% of women in this country are dependent on their men because they do not know that their lives are connected with their mental, psychological and physical health.
He further said that since the number of poor people in our poor country is very high, the government should release more health funds so that the poor women can get expensive tests for free. The main reason for the rapid spread of breast cancer among women in developing countries is the adoption of a western lifestyle.
In response to the questions of the students, he said that women should avoid excessive use of make-up, never use shampoos that contain sulphur. Adopt a simple lifestyle. Make a habit of eating fresh and simple food instead of fast food. Make light exercise a part of your life and avoid unnecessary stress and anger.
On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah, Dr. Sadiq Hussain Nahrio, Marina Sherbaz Marri, Dr. Sadra Amin said that such awareness seminars are needed in relation to the prevention and treatment of breast cancer. It is the responsibility of the state to nurture women in the society. He said that women should evaluate themselves and get guidance in this regard. He said that if this disease is not identified and treated, it can spread to other parts of the body.
Noran Cancer Hospital Nawabshah Director Dr. Sadiq Hussain Nahreo and Program Organizer Marina Sherbaz Mari ,female teachers and hundreds of students participated.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown ordered against encroachments21 minutes ago
-
Three died in road accidents on Karakoram Highway in Kohistan21 minutes ago
-
Delegation from National Institute of Management visits PFA31 minutes ago
-
LDA seals more 36 properties over fee default31 minutes ago
-
Strict action ordered against unlicensed motorcyclists32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy in Beijing observes Defence & Martyrs Day42 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology to be completed soon: minister42 minutes ago
-
Fake milk production unit busted42 minutes ago
-
Petty issue claims life of youth in Takhtbhai51 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for elaborative action plan to control dengue spread in October52 minutes ago
-
ASI among two arrested52 minutes ago
-
SAU completes greenhouse project with Turkish support1 hour ago