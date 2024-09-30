SBBU organized breast cancer awareness seminar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad organized an awareness seminar and rally in the university campus regarding breast cancer and other women's diseases in collaboration with Noran Cancer Hospital NawabShah. It was presided over by Vice Chancellor Engineer Professor Dr Madd Ali Shah.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Mark Laghari, a cancer specialist, said that as a human being came into this world alone, he has to take care of himself. There is no need to panic about breast cancer, but if women do regular self-examination and timely mammograms, this disease can be defeated.

About 50% of women in this country are dependent on their men because they do not know that their lives are connected with their mental, psychological and physical health.

He further said that since the number of poor people in our poor country is very high, the government should release more health funds so that the poor women can get expensive tests for free. The main reason for the rapid spread of breast cancer among women in developing countries is the adoption of a western lifestyle.

In response to the questions of the students, he said that women should avoid excessive use of make-up, never use shampoos that contain sulphur. Adopt a simple lifestyle. Make a habit of eating fresh and simple food instead of fast food. Make light exercise a part of your life and avoid unnecessary stress and anger.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah, Dr. Sadiq Hussain Nahrio, Marina Sherbaz Marri, Dr. Sadra Amin said that such awareness seminars are needed in relation to the prevention and treatment of breast cancer. It is the responsibility of the state to nurture women in the society. He said that women should evaluate themselves and get guidance in this regard. He said that if this disease is not identified and treated, it can spread to other parts of the body.

Noran Cancer Hospital Nawabshah Director Dr. Sadiq Hussain Nahreo and Program Organizer Marina Sherbaz Mari ,female teachers and hundreds of students participated.

