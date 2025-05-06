SBBU organized exhibition of Physics models.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Faculty of Science and Technology Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad, organized a magnificent and colorful exhibition of physics models, in which students from 14 departments of the university actively participated. The exhibition was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah. VC while praising the students' hard work, creativity, and love for knowledge, said that such academic activities promote practical learning and innovative thinking among students.

On this occasion, the Dean of Faculty of Science and Technology, Professor Dr.

Liaquat Ali Zardari, Program Organizer Dr. Shah Nawaz Phulpoto, Chairpersons of various departments, faculty members, and a large number of students attended the event. The physics models presented during the exhibition were based on modern scientific principles, inventions, and creative ideas, reflecting the new generation's interest in the fields of education and research. The university's faculty and administration considered such exhibitions an important step in highlighting students' abilities and expressed hope that similar academic activities would continue in the future.

