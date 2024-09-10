SBBU organized one day blood camp

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A one-day camp titled "Ek Thahli Khoon Ka Atiya" was organized by the Directorate of Students' Welfare, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, at the university's central campus to save the lives of children suffering from thalassemia. The camp was arranged in collaboration with the Thalassemia Center Nawabshah, where students, teachers, and administrative staff donated blood.

During his visit to the camp, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Syed Muddassar Ali Shah met with the students who donated blood and presented them with certificates.

Addressing the students, he said that the production of blood in the human body is a natural blessing, and those who do not produce blood are called thalassemia patients, who require blood transfusions from time to time.

He further said that our jihad against thalassemia will continue, and the students of this university will continue to donate blood in the future to save the lives of innocent children. On this occasion, Professor Dr. Liaquat Ali Zardari, Dr. Muhammad Sadiq Sial, Professor Dr. Ali Bakhsh Soomro, Dr. Naresh Kumar, and others said that a child suffering from this disease can live up to 25 years. They said that donating blood improves health, and the series of blood donations for the children suffering from thalassemia is a continuous charity. APP/rzq/mwq