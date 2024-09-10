Open Menu

SBBU Organized One Day Blood Camp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SBBU organized one day blood camp

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A one-day camp titled "Ek Thahli Khoon Ka Atiya" was organized by the Directorate of Students' Welfare, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, at the university's central campus to save the lives of children suffering from thalassemia. The camp was arranged in collaboration with the Thalassemia Center Nawabshah, where students, teachers, and administrative staff donated blood.

During his visit to the camp, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Syed Muddassar Ali Shah met with the students who donated blood and presented them with certificates.

Addressing the students, he said that the production of blood in the human body is a natural blessing, and those who do not produce blood are called thalassemia patients, who require blood transfusions from time to time.

He further said that our jihad against thalassemia will continue, and the students of this university will continue to donate blood in the future to save the lives of innocent children. On this occasion, Professor Dr. Liaquat Ali Zardari, Dr. Muhammad Sadiq Sial, Professor Dr. Ali Bakhsh Soomro, Dr. Naresh Kumar, and others said that a child suffering from this disease can live up to 25 years. They said that donating blood improves health, and the series of blood donations for the children suffering from thalassemia is a continuous charity. APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Jihad Visit Nawabshah From Blood

Recent Stories

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

9 minutes ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

2 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

3 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

4 hours ago
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

4 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

8 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan