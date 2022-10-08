UrduPoint.com

SBBU Organized Seminar On Sur ,Kedaaro, Sur Saraang Of Shah Laif

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2022 | 07:45 PM

SBBU organized seminar on Sur ,Kedaaro, Sur Saraang of Shah Laif

A seminar was organized by the students of Sindhi Department of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University on ,Sur kedaro, and ,Sur Saarang, narrated by Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in Shah Jo Risalo

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :A seminar was organized by the students of Sindhi Department of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University on ,Sur kedaro, and ,Sur Saarang, narrated by Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in Shah Jo Risalo.

According to a handout issued on Saturday, addressing the seminar,Chairman Dr. Ameer Ali Shah, Dr.

Phulo Meghwar, Syed Dilawar Shah, Jahangir Daahri,, Ataa Chanhyo and students said that Shah Latif was an great loving poet who always prayed for the prosperity and development of Sindh.

They said that the topic of Sur kedaro was battle which was fought among truth and falsehood and the poet has narrated norms of such incident in an amicable way.

They further said that in Sur Sarrang Shah Latif has portrayed rain and weather conditions in a pleasant manner which attracts readers.

APP /nsr

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Sur

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

4 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

1 day ago
 Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove N ..

Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove Necessity of Special Operation ..

1 day ago
 Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for su ..

Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for suffering humanity: Prime Minist ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.