SBBU organized seminar on Sur ,Kedaaro, Sur Saraang of Shah Laif

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :A seminar was organized by the students of Sindhi Department of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University on ,Sur kedaro, and ,Sur Saarang, narrated by Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in Shah Jo Risalo.

According to a handout issued on Saturday, addressing the seminar,Chairman Dr. Ameer Ali Shah, Dr.

Phulo Meghwar, Syed Dilawar Shah, Jahangir Daahri,, Ataa Chanhyo and students said that Shah Latif was an great loving poet who always prayed for the prosperity and development of Sindh.

They said that the topic of Sur kedaro was battle which was fought among truth and falsehood and the poet has narrated norms of such incident in an amicable way.

They further said that in Sur Sarrang Shah Latif has portrayed rain and weather conditions in a pleasant manner which attracts readers.

APP /nsr