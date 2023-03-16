SBBU organized two day International Conference on "Environmental Challenges, Material Science"

A two-day International Conference on the topic of "Environmental Challenges and Material Science" was organized by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University SBA, the conference was largely attended by national and foreign scientific researchers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :A two-day International Conference on the topic of "Environmental Challenges and Material Science" was organized by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University SBA, the conference was largely attended by national and foreign scientific researchers.

Addressing the inaugural speech, Vice Chancellor Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani said researchers and students can take maximum benefit from holding such conferences.

Renowned Turkish scientist Dr Hussain Kara while delivering an online lecture at the inaugural session talked on environmental issues related to the oil industry that was carefully listened to by participants of the conference while Turkish scientists also replied to questions asked.

Researchers from the National Center of Excellence Analytical Chemistry presented their papers at the conference.

Prof Mehboob Sherani from Iran presented a paper on Pesticide Chemicals in food that received a heavy response from the participants. The senior scientists from acknowledged universities of Karachi, Faisalabad, Lahore and other research institutions presented their research papers.

On the occasion a session on America's largest scholarship Fulbright was also held that definitely proved beneficial for youths during which answers to questions raised by students were replied. At the conclusion of the conference, the host Dr Liaquat Ali Zardari, Dr Muhammad Afzal Kamboh thanked the visiting international and other scientists of the conference.