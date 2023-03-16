UrduPoint.com

SBBU Organized Two Day International Conference On "Environmental Challenges, Material Science"

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 07:18 PM

SBBU organized two day International Conference on "Environmental Challenges, Material Science"

A two-day International Conference on the topic of "Environmental Challenges and Material Science" was organized by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University SBA, the conference was largely attended by national and foreign scientific researchers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :A two-day International Conference on the topic of "Environmental Challenges and Material Science" was organized by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University SBA, the conference was largely attended by national and foreign scientific researchers.

Addressing the inaugural speech, Vice Chancellor Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani said researchers and students can take maximum benefit from holding such conferences.

Renowned Turkish scientist Dr Hussain Kara while delivering an online lecture at the inaugural session talked on environmental issues related to the oil industry that was carefully listened to by participants of the conference while Turkish scientists also replied to questions asked.

Researchers from the National Center of Excellence Analytical Chemistry presented their papers at the conference.

Prof Mehboob Sherani from Iran presented a paper on Pesticide Chemicals in food that received a heavy response from the participants. The senior scientists from acknowledged universities of Karachi, Faisalabad, Lahore and other research institutions presented their research papers.

On the occasion a session on America's largest scholarship Fulbright was also held that definitely proved beneficial for youths during which answers to questions raised by students were replied. At the conclusion of the conference, the host Dr Liaquat Ali Zardari, Dr Muhammad Afzal Kamboh thanked the visiting international and other scientists of the conference.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Asif Ali Zardari Faisalabad Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Iran Oil Amanat Ali From Industry

Recent Stories

Foreign reserves reach at $ 9.846 b

Foreign reserves reach at $ 9.846 b

5 seconds ago
 European Central Bank (ECB) Raises Key Rate by 50 ..

European Central Bank (ECB) Raises Key Rate by 50 B.P. to 3.5% Per Annum

7 seconds ago
 European Central Bank (ECB) Raises Eurozone GDP Gr ..

European Central Bank (ECB) Raises Eurozone GDP Growth Forecast for 2023 to 1% F ..

6 minutes ago
 Austria, Malta, Ireland Reject EU's $2.1Bln Joint ..

Austria, Malta, Ireland Reject EU's $2.1Bln Joint Arms Procurement for Ukraine - ..

2 minutes ago
 Defense Ministers of Japan, UK, Italy Meet in Toky ..

Defense Ministers of Japan, UK, Italy Meet in Tokyo to Discuss New Fighter Jets ..

2 minutes ago
 19 beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in Faisalab ..

19 beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.