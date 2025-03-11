SBBU Organizes Awareness Programme For New Students
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) On the special directives of Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad, Professor Dr Madad Ali Shah, the Faculty of Science & Technology, Faculty of Management & Business Administration, and Faculty of Social Sciences organized an awareness program for newly admitted students regarding the various rules and regulations of the university.
Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor Dr Madad Ali Shah said that this educational institution was established in the name of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to fulfill the mission of the martyr leader and to enhance the capabilities of students. VC said that we are striving to provide our students with the best possible training.
VC added that students pursuing education are the future of the country and we take pride in our youth, who are making the nation proud through their academic achievements.
He said that today's students are the scientists, scholars, IT experts, and business leaders of tomorrow.
VC said that such training sessions play a significant role in strengthening the intellectual abilities of young minds. He said that in our society, students are often inclined towards becoming engineers or doctors, but they must also explore other fields so that they can contribute effectively to the country's development.
The training session was attended by Professor Dr Liaquat Ali Zardari, Professor Dr Salman Bashir, Professor Dr Muhammad Afzal, Registrar Sohail Ahmed Soomro, Controller Dr Amjad Hussain Bhutto, Manzoor Ali Siyal, Tufail Ahmed Memon, Naushad Ahmed Shaikh, Agha Sabir Pathan, Amjad Ali Rahoo, faculty members, and students.
APP/rzq /mwq
Recent Stories
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Father and son killed, another injured in Mardan firing6 minutes ago
-
SBBU organizes awareness programme for new students6 minutes ago
-
FJWU organize seminar on 'Inclusive Empowerment of women with disabilities'6 minutes ago
-
PM's Youth Program,Zalmai Foundation unite to unlock youth potential6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews distribution of pay orders under Ramzan package6 minutes ago
-
Three held for power pilferage6 minutes ago
-
Eight arrested for gambling6 minutes ago
-
Organic delights: KP's Iftar parties move towards healthier feasts16 minutes ago
-
New advisor in-charge at Federal Ombudsman Regional Office assumes office16 minutes ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy invites applications for permanent commission term 2025-B16 minutes ago
-
Namak Mandi's delectable cuisines draw foodies for Iftar parties in droves26 minutes ago