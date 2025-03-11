Open Menu

SBBU Organizes Awareness Programme For New Students

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM

SBBU organizes awareness programme for new students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) On the special directives of Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad, Professor Dr Madad Ali Shah, the Faculty of Science & Technology, Faculty of Management & Business Administration, and Faculty of Social Sciences organized an awareness program for newly admitted students regarding the various rules and regulations of the university.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor Dr Madad Ali Shah said that this educational institution was established in the name of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to fulfill the mission of the martyr leader and to enhance the capabilities of students. VC said that we are striving to provide our students with the best possible training.

VC added that students pursuing education are the future of the country and we take pride in our youth, who are making the nation proud through their academic achievements.

He said that today's students are the scientists, scholars, IT experts, and business leaders of tomorrow.

VC said that such training sessions play a significant role in strengthening the intellectual abilities of young minds. He said that in our society, students are often inclined towards becoming engineers or doctors, but they must also explore other fields so that they can contribute effectively to the country's development.

The training session was attended by Professor Dr Liaquat Ali Zardari, Professor Dr Salman Bashir, Professor Dr Muhammad Afzal, Registrar Sohail Ahmed Soomro, Controller Dr Amjad Hussain Bhutto, Manzoor Ali Siyal, Tufail Ahmed Memon, Naushad Ahmed Shaikh, Agha Sabir Pathan, Amjad Ali Rahoo, faculty members, and students.

APP/rzq /mwq

