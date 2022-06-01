SBBU organizes seminar on Emerging Trends in Information Technology

A one-day seminar on Emerging Trends in Information Technology and New Ways of Freelancing in the Digital World was organized on Wednesday by the Department of Information Technology, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Shaheed Benazirabad to bring together the leading researchers of the universities at a single platform in order to discuss the latest computer and its applications in various fields, which include industry, health and business

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :A one-day seminar on Emerging Trends in Information Technology and New Ways of Freelancing in the Digital World was organized on Wednesday by the Department of Information Technology, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Shaheed Benazirabad to bring together the leading researchers of the universities at a single platform in order to discuss the latest computer and its applications in various fields, which include industry, health and business.

Addressing the seminar, Chairman Department of Information Technology, Meraj Nabi Bhatti said that on the directives of Vice Chairman SBBU Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani, continuous efforts were being made to organize such programs for bringing improvement in students.

He said that this program was also a link of the same chain.

Those who participated in the seminar include Prof Dr Intezar Hussain Sadayo Chairman Department of Computer System Quaid-e-Awam University, Prof Dr Ubaidullah Rajput and Prof Dr Liaquat Ali Zardari.

The speakers said that freelance work was highly effective for unemployed youths and make them ready to improve the economy and reduce joblessness. They said that currently, there were approximately one million freelancers operating in Pakistan, most of them belonged to major cities including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

They said that finding jobs globally was not a problem for freelancers explaining how people associated with the academy can play their role through their computer vision, artificial intelligence, free lancing and market-oriented approach. Speakers expressed the hope that in future.

The Department of Information and Technology Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University would continue with such healthy educational activities.

Later, the students presented shields to guests in the seminar.

Najmuddin Soho, Dr Afzal Kamboh, Dr Iram Naz, Marina Sherbaz, Umair Ramzan Shaikh, Abdul Jabbar Brohi, GM Khaskheli, Imran Ali Memon, Nadeem Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.

