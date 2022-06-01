UrduPoint.com

SBBU Organizes Seminar On Emerging Trends In Information Technology

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 08:17 PM

SBBU organizes seminar on Emerging Trends in Information Technology

A one-day seminar on Emerging Trends in Information Technology and New Ways of Freelancing in the Digital World was organized on Wednesday by the Department of Information Technology, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Shaheed Benazirabad to bring together the leading researchers of the universities at a single platform in order to discuss the latest computer and its applications in various fields, which include industry, health and business

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :A one-day seminar on Emerging Trends in Information Technology and New Ways of Freelancing in the Digital World was organized on Wednesday by the Department of Information Technology, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Shaheed Benazirabad to bring together the leading researchers of the universities at a single platform in order to discuss the latest computer and its applications in various fields, which include industry, health and business.

Addressing the seminar, Chairman Department of Information Technology, Meraj Nabi Bhatti said that on the directives of Vice Chairman SBBU Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani, continuous efforts were being made to organize such programs for bringing improvement in students.

He said that this program was also a link of the same chain.

Those who participated in the seminar include Prof Dr Intezar Hussain Sadayo Chairman Department of Computer System Quaid-e-Awam University, Prof Dr Ubaidullah Rajput and Prof Dr Liaquat Ali Zardari.

The speakers said that freelance work was highly effective for unemployed youths and make them ready to improve the economy and reduce joblessness. They said that currently, there were approximately one million freelancers operating in Pakistan, most of them belonged to major cities including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

They said that finding jobs globally was not a problem for freelancers explaining how people associated with the academy can play their role through their computer vision, artificial intelligence, free lancing and market-oriented approach. Speakers expressed the hope that in future.

The Department of Information and Technology Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University would continue with such healthy educational activities.

Later, the students presented shields to guests in the seminar.

Najmuddin Soho, Dr Afzal Kamboh, Dr Iram Naz, Marina Sherbaz, Umair Ramzan Shaikh, Abdul Jabbar Brohi, GM Khaskheli, Imran Ali Memon, Nadeem Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.

rzq/nsr

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad World Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Business Same Nadeem Ahmed Amanat Ali Industry General Motors Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Hot weather forecasts in northern Sindh

Hot weather forecasts in northern Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr thirty-two Kashmiris in May

Indian troops martyr thirty-two Kashmiris in May

2 minutes ago
 China's Special Representative Urges Beijing, Mosc ..

China's Special Representative Urges Beijing, Moscow to Enhance Technological Co ..

3 minutes ago
 Lithuanian Culture Ministry Drafts Guidance on Dem ..

Lithuanian Culture Ministry Drafts Guidance on Demolition of Memorials to Soviet ..

3 minutes ago
 Macron urges 'full transparency' over Champions Le ..

Macron urges 'full transparency' over Champions League chaos

3 minutes ago
 European Commission Concludes Croatia Ready to Ado ..

European Commission Concludes Croatia Ready to Adopt Euro

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.