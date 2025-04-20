SBBU providing quality education to students of Sindh : VC Public Relation department

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Located in the heart of Sindh, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad, which is providing quality education to the students of Sindh, strongly condemns the conspiracies being plotted against the institution.

According to a Press Release issued by the Department of Public Relations, in such an academic environment, some miscreants are using innocent students for their personal interests, disrupting the educational process, and continuously shutting down the university gates, thereby holding students, teachers, and staff hostage.

PR said that since the appointment of the current Vice Chancellor, attempts have been made to disturb the peaceful environment of the university, and a continuous smear campaign on social media is part of a major conspiracy against the improvements taking place in the institution.

According to the press release, the university is providing better educational opportunities to students through initiatives like Google Scholarships, Endowment Fund Scholarships, and several others, awarded on merit and need-based criteria.

International standard conferences, seminars, and sports weeks have also been organized for students to improve the academic atmosphere.

In order to fulfill faculty requirements, a Selection board was conducted on a merit basis, through which faculty members were appointed according to the needs of each department.

The credit for initiating Ph.D. and Master's programs also goes to the current Vice Chancellor.

Presently, such programs are running in five departments, and by this year, six more departments will be launching Master's and Ph.

D. programs.

PR adds, in the coming year,departments such as Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Botany, and Physics will also be established.

Faculty members have also secured research projects from HEC Sindh, which are beneficial for improving the university's ranking.

In terms of physical infrastructure, the construction of a Grand Academic Block, Admin Block, student hostels, playgrounds, road networks within the campus, and complete solar system installation in academic blocks—completed within a short time—are testimony to the leadership’s vision and capabilities.

PR said, in this regard, Vice Chancellor Engineer Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah stated that he is always open to discussing any university policy and its transparency with the media, students, and parents. However, for those engaged in character assassination, negative politics, and terrorism, there is no alternative but to take the legal route. In the near future, legal action against those involved in such negative activities will be further intensified.

VC further stated that the university strongly opposes the construction of canals over the Indus River, a stance he has also presented during HEC meetings.

Dr. Madad Ali Shah appealed to students studying in Sindh’s universities, lawyers, civil society, especially parents, journalist friends, and education-friendly individuals not to become part of the propaganda against Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University and to stay informed of the real facts.

