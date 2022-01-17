SBBU, RA &Co sign agreement for implementation of double entry bookkeeping system

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad and RA & Co. Chartered Accountants have signed an agreement for implementation of the Double Entry Book Keeping System at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad and RA & Co. Chartered Accountants have signed an agreement for implementation of the Double Entry Book Keeping System at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad.

The agreement was inked by Nadeem Shakoor Javeri, Director Finance, SBBU-SBA and Farrukh Shaikh, Partner, RA & Co. Chartered Accountants in presence of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani. Najmuddin Sohu, Registrar, Manzoor Siyal, DDF, Ayaz Ali Rajper, DDB, Asif Ali zardari, Deputy Registrar, Imtiaz Ali Chawra, Partner, RA & Co. Chartered Accountants, other officers.

The Director Finance on the occasion said that today was a significant day for SBBU-SBA as we have signed an agreement for developing a transparent and world class financial system for the financial processes of the university, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The implementation of system will result in real time reporting system, instant generation of pay slips, ease of depositing of students fees from anywhere in the world, auto generation of fees vouchers for students in theirs mobiles/computers, auto update of outstanding dues, any kind of certificate/ transcript fees may paid from anywhere, employees shall initiate any financial benefits requests from their desk, fixed assets shall be classified and recorded, automation of procurement cycle and store management and the real time information will enable higher management in making/ taking timely decisions.

Vice Chancellor Eulogized and acknowledged the efforts of the Directorate of Finance team and felicitated the RA & Co. Partners.

He further said that the SBBU-SBA was one of the first university in Pakistan that has decided to adopt the Double Entry Book Keeping System and automation at that scale comprising of eight (8) modules and ensured his support in making processes more transparent and real time so that SBBU-SBA can achieve the benchmark of automation where the work will be computerized instead of going through the manual and paper work as set by the HEC, Islamabad and other institutions.

He also acknowledged the funding and support extended by the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad in implementing the Double Entry Book Keeping System.