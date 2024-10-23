Open Menu

SBBU, Shinswatra University Thailand Sign Memorandum Of Understanding

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 07:19 PM

In a landmark move to promote international cooperation, a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Shinawatra University, Thailand, and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Shaheed Benazirabad

The ceremony marked a new chapter of collaboration in academic and research areas between the two renowned institutions

The MoU was signed by Engineer Professor Dr Madad Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sindh, Pakistan, and Prof. Zhou FEI President, Shinawatra University Thailand.

The ceremony was joined by Dean FMBA Dr. Salman Bahsir and Director QEC Dr. Ashiq Hussian. The event was a special effort of Director ORIC Dr. Abdul Samad Dahri and Julie from SIU (Thailand).

The MoU ended with a detailed discussion by participants and was concluded by worthy vice-chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr Madad Ali Shah.

