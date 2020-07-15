SBBU starts online examinations in all departments

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The university administration and teachers, on the special directives of Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani have started the process of online examinations in all departments of the university from July 15.

The university has adopted a Teaching Learning Management System for Google Classrooms using internet technology.

It may be mentioned that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University is the only university in the country that commenced online classes for its students despite the coronavirus pandemic and has now also started online examinationsl.