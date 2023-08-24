SBBU students receive scholarships

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Scholarships obtained with the special efforts of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani were distributed among poor, needy and intelligent students here Thursday with the objective to encourage poor and intelligent students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Shaheed Benazirabad and motivate them to show their performance and potential.

Registrar Asif Ali Zardari, Financial Aid Officer Nausad Ali Shaikh and Secretary to Vice Chancellor Sher Zaman Bhutto distributed the scholarships among the students.