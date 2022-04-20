SBBU to conduct Annual examination under SOPs from May 19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Controller of examination, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) has announced that annual examinations- 2021 in the colleges of affiliated districts including Naushehroferoze, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu for BA,Bsc, Bcom, MA, MCom will be conducted from May 19,2022 to June 10,2022 under strict Standard operating procedure(SOPs).

A meeting was also held under chair of SBBU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani here on Wednesday to finalize arrangements for conducting examinations in 23 examination centers.

The meeting unanimously decided to ensure strict adherence to SOPs and no candidate will be allowed without mask and corona vaccination.

To avoid use of unfair means, CCTV cameras will be installed in the premises of examination centers while special coordination and Inspection teams have been constituted.

Among others Professor Dr. Liaqat Ali Zardar, Professor Dr. Salman Bashir Memon, Prfessor Dr. kamal Soomro, Najuddin Soho, Abbas Ali Bhatti, Muhammad Hanif Brohi, Kashif Noorani and other officers were also present on the occasion.