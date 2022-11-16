UrduPoint.com

SBBU To Conduct Computer Based Entry Test On Nov18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 06:20 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Computer Based Entry Test for the session 2023 for BBA, BS, MBA and M.Phil programs would be held at the main campus of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University on November 18 to November 20 at 9 am.

This year 2300 male and female candidates are appearing for admission to economics, information technology, education, media studies,chemistry, genetics and molecular biology, English, sindhi, economics, business administration, statics and fine arts. For Sanghar Campus the entry test would be held on November 25 and for Naushahro Feroze Campus the test would be held on November 26, 2022.

University the administration has announced that a bar has been imposed on bringing electronic devices including mobiles and calculators into the examination hall.

Vice Chancellor SBBS Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani said the university has always adopted transparent means of conducting entry tests in or to maintain merit to prevent students from confronting any difficulties in acquiring higher education.

