SBBU to conduct pre-entry test from Dec 04

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University has announced to hold Pre-entry Tests for admissions into graduate and under-graduate programmes for academic year 2021 on December 4, 5 and 6.

The University Testing Services would conduct the entry test for admissions into BBA, BS (Information Technology), BS (English), BS (Chemistry), BS (Education), BS (Economics), BS (Genetics), BS (Statics), BS (Media Studies), BS (Sindhi) and Master's Program, M.Phil education and MBA for the year 2021 simultaneously at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Main Campus and sub campuses at Landhi, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze.

The arrangements were being made to conduct the test shift wise under strict SOPs in which approximately 2050 male and female candidates were expected to appear.

Registrar SBBU Najmuddin Soho has advised intending candidates to strictly abide by the timings and report at the test center along with original National Identity Card and Admission Slip one hour before the start of test. mobile phones would be prohibited in the premises, he added.