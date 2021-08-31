UrduPoint.com

SBBU To Hold Annual Examination From Sept 1

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Directorate of Public Relations Tuesday said annual examinations 2020 of all 32 affiliated boys and girls degree colleges of districts Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar and Dadu district for BA, BSc, B Com (Pass) Part-I and II and MA, M Com (Previous and Final) are scheduled to be held from September 1, 2021 under strict observation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

SBBU Controller Examination Muhammad Hanif Brohi, in an announcement, said the Vice Chancellor Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani chaired an important meeting of examination externals to final shape up arrangements of the examinations.

Meeting resolved that Section 144 would be imposed at the examination centers and SOPs against Corona Pandemic would be strictly implemented.

He said the girls and boys students would not be permitted to enter examination center without wearing face mask and vaccination and above all they would not be allowed to bring mobile phones at the examination centers.

