SBBU to remain close for two days

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :In the wake of recent rains, the Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazirabad University Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani has announced closure of main campuses of Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze for two days in emergency situation.

The classes of male and female students would remain closed on Thursday and Friday on a temporary basis.

However, the University staff would remain on duty as usual.