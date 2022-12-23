UrduPoint.com

SBBUVAS To Start Smart Classes

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 10:10 PM

SBBUVAS to start smart classes

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (SBBUVAS) will start smart classes for university students.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (SBBUVAS) will start smart classes for university students.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Farooque Hassan.

The objective of smart classes is to provide a state-of-the-art academic environment for students in the university, the meeting observed.

Addressing the meeting, the Vice Chancellor said that veterinary science has made great development in the world. The economic source of the people of the country especially in Sindh is based on livestock, therefore indigenous breeds of livestock should be preserved through modern technology, the Vice Chancellor said, adding that the students should be equipped with modern Sciences.

He claimed that the university has become one of the best universities in the country.

Among others, the Dean Faculty of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) Dr. Zahid Iqbal Rajput and Advisor to the Vice Chancellor for academic affairs Prof. Dr. Abdullah G. Arijo attended the meeting.

