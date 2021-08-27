UrduPoint.com

SBBWU Announces MS, MPhil, PhD Admissions 2021-22

SBBWU announces MS, MPhil, PhD admissions 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar Friday announced admissions 2021-22 in MS, MPhil in 16 subjects and PhD in 6 disciplines.

According to a notification of Directorate of Advanced Studies and Research, the students should have Master degree or four years of education after intermediate with a minimum CGPA 2.5 in Semester System or second division in annual system for admission in MS and MPhil programs.

For PhD the candidates were required to have MS or MPhil 18 years of education with a minimum CGPA 3 in Semester system or 1st division in annual system.

The candidates should have passed GAT (subject) test conducted by NTS with atleast 60 per cent marks.

The last date for submission form is September 14, list of candidates would be displayed on September 17. The test would be held on September 20 to 24 and list of qualified candidates would be displayed on September 24.

Interviews of the qualifying candidates would be held from September 27 to 29 while the list of selected candidates would be displayed on September 30 and classes would commence from October 1.

The university has announced MS in Biochemistry, Bioinformatics, Computer Science, Education, Management Science, Microbiology and Forensic Psychology.

MPhil admissions are announced in Chemistry, Economics, Islamiyat, Mathematics, Political Science, Psychology, Statistics urdu and Zoology.

The PhD is announced in Bioinformatics, Biochemistry, Computer Science, Islamiyat, Psychology and Urdu.

The students were advised to download admission forms from the university's website www.sbbwu.edu.pk and submit it along with Rs 2000 fee which could be submitted at UBL University Branch Main Campus, Larama SBBWU Peshawar.

The candidates employed in any government or semi government institutions would have to submit NOC within 30 day of initial selection.

