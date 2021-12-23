UrduPoint.com

SBBWU Arranges Gul-e-Dawoodi Exhibition

Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:30 PM

SBBWU arranges Gul-e-Dawoodi exhibition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Shaheed Benzair Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) has arranged one-day Gul-e-Dawoodi exhibition here at the university where 102 different varieties of the plant were put on display.

Secretary Higher education Department Daud Khan inaugurated the exhibition while representatives of forest department also presented different medicinal plants for attraction and awareness of the students and teachers.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Razia Sultana appreciated the efforts of direction administration and other organizers for arranging the colorful event and said that such event would be arranged at large scale for the general public as well.

She said that it is joint responsibility of every individual to plant flowers and trees in their surroundings to make the country clean and green.

