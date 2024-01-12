Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 07:53 PM

SBBWU, Bint-e-Hawa organize training for female students of merged districts

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWU), Bint e Hawa Forum and Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jointly organized a two-day training workshop to impart digital skills, freelancing, content writing, cooking and beautician skills to female students of the newly merged district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWU), Bint e Hawa Forum and Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jointly organized a two-day training workshop to impart digital skills, freelancing, content writing, cooking and beautician skills to female students of the newly merged district.

The founder of Bint e Hawa Forum, Alam Zeib Khan said that this two-day training was organized under the pilot project and a memorandum of understanding would be signed with SBBWU Women Development Center under which various courses would be organized in the university.

He said that SBBWU would jointly work with the Bint-e-Hawa Forum to organize the 3rd Edition of the Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards in March.

He told that a business idea competition would be held for students of merged districts in which students with the most creative idea would be granted money amount of fifty thousand rupees to initiate a small business of their own.

University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed said that Bint e Hawa Forum has taken a very good initiative for soft skill development of merged districts. She said that the university is also willing to do various projects in collaboration with the government in which students are taught different skills so that they can start their own businesses and become job creators instead of job seekers.

